Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

