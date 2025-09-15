Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 268.2% during the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 30,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 6,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MA stock opened at $580.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.29.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

