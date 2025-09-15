Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

ORCL stock opened at $292.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

