Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $292.07 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

