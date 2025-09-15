Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $445,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 183,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.41 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

