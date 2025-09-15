Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.59 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

