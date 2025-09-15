Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Braben Acquires 8,744 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben acquired 8,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, for a total transaction of £33,576.96.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £83,600.

LON FDEV opened at GBX 409.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.78. Frontier Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 175.60 and a one year high of GBX 409.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of £152.90 million, a P/E ratio of 993.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FDEV. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

