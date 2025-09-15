Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $142.25 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,076.78. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.