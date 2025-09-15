John Wilson Purchases 89 Shares of Volex (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider John Wilson acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £298.15.

LON VLX opened at GBX 335 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. Volex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190 and a 12-month high of GBX 394. The company has a market capitalization of £614.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,308.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 415 to GBX 430 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Volex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

