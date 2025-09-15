Reviewing GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies 11.22% 23.93% 6.29% Verano -40.84% -8.63% -4.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 2 8 1 2.91 Verano 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GE HealthCare Technologies and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $88.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Verano.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Verano”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $19.67 billion 1.77 $1.99 billion $4.88 15.66 Verano $878.59 million 0.46 -$341.86 million ($0.98) -1.14

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE HealthCare Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GE HealthCare Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Verano on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

