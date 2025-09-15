Short Interest in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Drops By 36.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 319,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

