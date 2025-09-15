Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D Boral Capital cut Imunon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Imunon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imunon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Imunon has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

See Also

