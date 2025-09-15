Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 36.9% in August

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 442,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,884 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Cosmos Health
Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmos Health
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 3 Stocks Are Shielded From the AI Takeover
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wall Street Eyes +30% Upside in Synopsys After Huge Earnings Fall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.