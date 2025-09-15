Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 36.9% in August

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 442,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,884 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

