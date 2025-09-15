Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 231,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 362,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 515,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

