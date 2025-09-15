Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $337.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.06 and its 200-day moving average is $271.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

