Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
Safehold has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Safehold Stock Down 1.5%
SAFE stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. Safehold has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
