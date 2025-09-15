Dover Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after buying an additional 828,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 680,650 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 488,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,167,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.