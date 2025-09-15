Dover Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after buying an additional 828,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 680,650 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 488,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,167,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
