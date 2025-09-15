Dover Advisors LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Dover Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

