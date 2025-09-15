Dover Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 563,432 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.0%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

