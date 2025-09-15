Dover Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $338.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

