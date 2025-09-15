SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 2.1%

SAL stock opened at GBX 178.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.71. SpaceandPeople has a one year low of GBX 80 and a one year high of GBX 190.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

