SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
SpaceandPeople Stock Up 2.1%
SAL stock opened at GBX 178.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,396.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.71. SpaceandPeople has a one year low of GBX 80 and a one year high of GBX 190.
About SpaceandPeople
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SpaceandPeople
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Wall Street Eyes +30% Upside in Synopsys After Huge Earnings Fall
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.