JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 1,954.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

