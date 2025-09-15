Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $115.68 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

