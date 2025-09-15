Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.1%

EOG stock opened at GBX 0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Europa Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 838,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £8,387.59. Also, insider Bo Krøll acquired 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £48,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

