HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Stock Price

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $6.76 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

