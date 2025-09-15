Avita Medical’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of RCEL opened at $4.56 on Monday. Avita Medical has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $113,660 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avita Medical by 1,099.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avita Medical by 688.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avita Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

