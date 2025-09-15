BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

NYSE:BP opened at $33.88 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 400.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

