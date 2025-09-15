Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $33,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,553.85. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

