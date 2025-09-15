Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 613 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. FedEx comprises 2.7% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

