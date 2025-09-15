Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

