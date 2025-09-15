Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 2,987 Intel Corporation $INTC

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 352,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $237,457,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $289,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

