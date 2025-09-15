Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $181.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

