Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Reduced by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $431.10 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.49. The company has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

