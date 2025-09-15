Persium Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Persium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

