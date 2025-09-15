Davis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Davis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

