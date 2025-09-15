Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FIW stock opened at $111.89 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

