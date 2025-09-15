Davis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 199 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

