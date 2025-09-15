Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 205.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 474.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 156.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5%

INGR opened at $126.25 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.