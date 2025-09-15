Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 451,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

