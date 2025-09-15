Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 28,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 34,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $212.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.18 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

