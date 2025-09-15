RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 480 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $747,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.55 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,765,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.