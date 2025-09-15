DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Holdings Boosted by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for 2.5% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

