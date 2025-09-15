Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.49 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

