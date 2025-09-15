Paladin Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $52.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

