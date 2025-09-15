Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 2.1%

GLW stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

