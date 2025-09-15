Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 657,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 179,947 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,022,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $74.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

