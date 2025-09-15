Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 657,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 179,947 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,022,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $74.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.