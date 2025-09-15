The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,443,000 after buying an additional 291,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $278.83 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

