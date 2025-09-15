Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

