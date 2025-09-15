SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $103.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

