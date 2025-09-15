Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after purchasing an additional 467,392 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $12,888,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $136.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

